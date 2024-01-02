Prominent Indian-American Legal Scholar Ved Prakash Nanda Passes Away in US

Prominent Indian-American legal scholar, Professor Ved Prakash Nanda passed away on Monday, 1 January.
A Padma Bhushan awardee for his contributions to literature and education, Nanda also held prestigious position of the John Evans Distinguished University Professor of International Law at Colorado's University of Denver.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over Nanda's demise. who said that Professor Nanda’s work highlighted his commitment to legal education.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi said:
“Deeply saddened by the passing away of Professor Ved Prakash Nanda Ji, a distinguished academic whose contributions to the legal field are invaluable. His work highlights his strong commitment to legal education.
"He was also a prominent member of the Indian diaspora in USA and was passionate about strong India-USA relations. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti," the PM added.
Home Minister Amit Shah also condoled Nanda's demise and said, "A prominent member of our diaspora in the US, Prof Nanda Ji left an indelible mark in fortifying the Indo-US relationship."
He held multiple roles at the University, serving as the Founding Director and Director Emeritus of the International Legal Studies Program, along with being the Director of the Ved Nanda Center for International and Comparative Law at the University of Denver Sturm College of Law.
In 2006, Nanda received a $1 million founding gift from DU alumni Doug and Mary Scrivner to launch of the Ved Nanda Center for International and Comparative Law.
The Center commenced its programming in 2007, offering educational events for legal professionals, students, and the wider community while actively fostering research and scholarly pursuits in the field of international law.
