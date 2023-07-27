Mother Appeals for Help: Hyderabad Woman Found Starving on Chicago Streets

The video, shared on Twitter by Amjed Ullah Khan, a spokesperson of the Majlis Bachao Tehreek on 26 July 2023, depicted Syeda Lulu Minhaj Zaidi sitting at a corner of a street with meagre belongings. In the footage, she struggled to recall her name at first but later identified herself as Minhaj Zaidi. Her frail appearance and evident distress raised serious concerns about her well-being.

When asked about her condition, she explained that she was taken to a hospital for treatment, but her health deteriorated further after blood samples were extracted from her body for testing.