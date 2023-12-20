Missing 23-Year-Old Indian Student From Jalandhar Found Dead in London: Reports

Gurashman Singh Bhatia, a 23-year-old studying at Loughborough University, was reportedly found dead near a lake in Canary Wharf, East London, by the police. The Jalandhar-based student was missing since 15 December.
According to the Tribune, the family, resides in Model Town, Jalandhar, and last spoke to him on 15 December, which also happened to be his birthday. Over the video call, Gurasham informed the family of his birthday celebration plans, but after that, the family failed to contact him.
According to a family friend quoted in a media report, the family had already left for London on 18 December morning.
On 18 December, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa also shared a video regarding Gurashman missing on his account on X (formerly Twitter) and appealed to external affairs minister S Jaishankar and the British high command for their intervention.
In the video, Sirsa mentioned that Gurashman went to London last year to pursue a PG in banking and finance from Loughborough University, and he was last seen in Canary Wharf.
Second Incident at Canary Wharf In Less Than a Month
Last month, on 21 November, another 23-year-old Indian student was found dead on the bank of the Thames four days after being reported missing by his family. Mitkumar Patel had arrived in the UK for higher studies in September and was reported missing on November 17.
The Metropolitan Police discovered his body in the River Thames near the Canary Wharf area of east London on November 21, and he was declared dead by paramedics, as reported in PTI.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)