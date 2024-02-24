For the Love of Butter Chicken: Chefs on 'Tailoring' the Dish for British Palate

“The first thing people want in here… it's always Butter Chicken.”
Standing in the kitchen of the modern upmarket fusion restaurant, Qavali, Birmingham-based chef, Deepak Sharma, accredits the appeal of this beloved curry dish in the UK to its combination of fragrant spices expected in a typical spicy curry, as well as the tomato and creamy richness that resembles that of a classic British tomato soup.
This love for Butter Chicken is "evident" to Sharma, who moved to the UK in the early 2000s, as it is “one of the most popular orders" at the restaurant.
Apart from the bustling streets of Birmingham, Indian cuisine has harmoniously manifested its way into the scene in other UK cities, sending rivers of fragrant scents through city centres.
But it is the popularity of Butter Chicken in Britain that begs the question of how its relationship with the UK has been shaped and amalgamated over time.
