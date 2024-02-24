ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Members Only
lock close icon

For the Love of Butter Chicken: Chefs on 'Tailoring' the Dish for British Palate

Despite the love for Butter Chicken, one aspect that hasn't been picked up by many British eaters is using the hand!

Eva Inasu
Published
South Asians
6 min read
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large
Hindi Female
“The first thing people want in here… it's always Butter Chicken.”

Standing in the kitchen of the modern upmarket fusion restaurant, Qavali, Birmingham-based chef, Deepak Sharma, accredits the appeal of this beloved curry dish in the UK to its combination of fragrant spices expected in a typical spicy curry, as well as the tomato and creamy richness that resembles that of a classic British tomato soup.

This love for Butter Chicken is "evident" to Sharma, who moved to the UK in the early 2000s, as it is “one of the most popular orders" at the restaurant.

Apart from the bustling streets of Birmingham, Indian cuisine has harmoniously manifested its way into the scene in other UK cities, sending rivers of fragrant scents through city centres.

Despite the love for Butter Chicken, one aspect that hasn't been picked up by many British eaters is using the hand!

Chef Virendra Singh cooking Qavali restaurant's specialty dish – Butter Chicken.  

(Photo Credit: Eva Inasu)

But it is the popularity of Butter Chicken in Britain that begs the question of how its relationship with the UK has been shaped and amalgamated over time.
0

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from south-asians

Topics:  London   Butter Chicken   Members Only 

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×