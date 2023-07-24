Indian Student While Delivering Pizza at Night, Attacked And Killed in Canada

A horrifying incident of a deadly carjacking has left the Indo-Canadian community in shock and mourning as they come together to remember Gurvinder Nath, a 24-year-old Indian student, who tragically lost his life during a violent attack while working as a food delivery partner in Mississauga, Canada.
On the night of 9 July, at around 2:10 am, Nath was delivering pizza in the area of Britannia and Creditview roads when he was confronted by unknown assailants who violently assaulted him and robbed him of his vehicle. The attack left Nath critically injured, and despite the efforts of multiple witnesses who came to his aid and called for help, he succumbed to his injuries at a trauma center on 14 July.
Investigations into the incident indicate that the attack was premeditated, with police believing that Nath was lured to the specific location through a food order. As per a report of the news agency PTI, Inspector Phil King of Peel Regional Police's Homicide Bureau stated, "Investigators do believe that there are multiple suspects involved and that the food order was placed as a means of luring the driver to this specific area." The police have obtained an audio recording of the Pizza Pizza order that was placed before the attack, further supporting their findings.
Gurvinder Nath's tragic death has sent shockwaves through the community, with Siddhartha Nath, Consul General of India in Toronto, expressing his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and friends. The Consul General emphasised how the community rallied together to support the grieving family during this difficult time.
"He was innocent, he was just delivering pizza [when] random people hit him on his head," said Nath's cousin, Balram Krishan, as reported by CTV News Toronto. Gurvinder Nath had recently been on summer break before his final semester at a business school. He had come to Canada from India in July 2021 and had aspirations of opening his own business.
In the wake of this senseless crime, the Indo-Canadian community held a poignant candlelight vigil in Mississauga to remember Gurvinder Nath and reflect on the dangers faced by those who work part-time in similar occupations.
The community members, while mourning the loss of one of their own, also expressed anger and a collective call for an end to such merciless acts of violence.
Peel Regional Police continue their investigation, and although they have identified a vehicle that may have been used by the suspects, there is currently no known connection between Nath and his attackers. Inspector King urged those involved to surrender, stating,
'Regardless of your level of participation, you are complicit in the murder of Gurvinder Nath and you will be arrested and charged accordingly.'
As Gurvinder Nath's remains are prepared to be flown back to India on 27 July with the assistance of the Consulate General of India in Toronto, the community hopes that justice will be served for this innocent victim.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)