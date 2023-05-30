21-Year-Old Indian-Origin Student Shot in US After Alleged Robbery Attempt

A 21-year-old Indian-origin student was fatally shot in the United States' Philadelphia on Monday, 29 May, a report by Khaleej Times said.
The victim, identified as Jude Chacko, was attacked by unknown assailants while returning from work. Several reports claimed that the victim's parents had immigrated to the US close to 30 years ago from Kerala's Kollam district.
Chacko was a student who also held a part-time job. Two individuals assaulted him during an alleged robbery attempt, Khaleej Times reported.
This marks another incident where an Indian-origin student was shot and killed in the United States over the last few weeks.
In a separate incident on 21 April, a 24-year-old student from Andhra Pradesh was fatally shot at a gas station in the US.
Saiesh Veera, a 24-year-old Indian Master's student from Andhra Pradesh, died of gunshot wounds in Ohio.
Meanwhile, a 27-year-old woman from Hyderabad was identified as one of the eight deceased after a shooting in the US' Texas on 6 May.
Aishwarya Thatikonda, daughter of Rangareddy district and sessions judge T Narsi Reddy, was a resident of the US since 2018, and moved after receiving a degree in civil engineering from Hyderabad's Osmania University.
