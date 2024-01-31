Indian-Origin Couple Jailed For 'Breaking Bad' Style Cocaine Smuggling To Aus

In May 2021, Nairobi-born British-Indian Dhir and Raijada from Gujarat were exposed by the UK's National Crime Agency (NCA) and the Australian Border Force, who seized 512 kilos of cocaine worth 57 million pounds upon its arrival via commercial flight from the UK.

According to the investigation officers, the cocaine was placed in six metal toolboxes. The consignments were traced back to Dhir and Raijada, who had set up a company called Viefly Freight Services as a coverup to smuggle drugs. The company has been operational since 2015, and both have been directors of the company at different points.

Raijada’s fingerprints were found on the plastic wrappings of the metal toolboxes. The receipts for the purchase of the toolboxes were found in their home — crucial evidence to link the couple to the crime.

The NCA's case was that there had been 37 consignments sent to Australia since June 2019, of which 22 were dummy runs and 15 contained cocaine.

Why would anyone smuggle such a huge amount from the UK to Australia?

As reported in PTI, In the UK, a kilo of cocaine at wholesale is priced at around £26,000 per kilo, but in Australia, the same amount sells for £110,000. Cocaine prices in Australia are higher than in the United Kingdom, making illicit shipment more profitable for Dhir and Raijada.