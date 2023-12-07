Indian-Origin Allegedly Stole $22 Mn From US Football Team to Fund Luxury Life

An Indian-origin man, Amit Patel, swindled $22 million (₹183.3 crore) from an American Football team, Jacksonville Jaguars, from 2019-2023. Patel, a former executive of Jacksonville Jaguars, used the team's coffers to fund his luxury lifestyle, buy expensive watches and a Tesla, and pay for his chartered flights.

Patel worked as a manager of financial planning and analysis of the team from 2018 to 2023.

The accused is named in court documents filed in the US District Court in Jacksonville, Florida. The team has not been named in the filing and has been referred to as "Business A" but the team confirmed it was the victim of Patel's alleged crimes, the Athletic reported.

Patel, oversaw the company’s monthly financial statements and department budgets and served as the club’s administrator of its virtual credit card (VCC) programme, which allowed certain authorized employees to “request VCC’s for business-related purchases or expenses,” according to the filing.