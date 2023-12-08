Indian Motel Manager Jailed For Trafficking Woman, Forced Labour in US

A 71-year-old Indian motel manager in Georgia has received a 57-month prison sentence for trafficking a woman and has been directed to pay over $40,000 in restitution to seven individuals, as per officials.
Shreesh Tiwari, a legal permanent resident of the US and an Indian national, took over management of the Budgetel Motel in Cartersville, Georgia, in 2020, according to court documents accessed by news agency PTI.
How Tiwari Lured The Woman?
According to PTI, Tiwari hired the woman to work as a maid at the motel, offering her accommodation. The Department of Justice stated that Tiwari was aware of the victim's history of homelessness, addiction, and losing custody of her child.
Initially, Tiwari promised to assist the woman in regaining custody of her child by providing pay, housing, and legal support. However, he failed to fulfill these commitments. Instead, he closely monitored her interactions, prohibiting her from engaging with guests or colleagues, isolating her from family and friends by falsely claiming they were indifferent to her well-being.
Tiwari Allegedly subjected the victim to sexual advances and threats, including eviction from the room he provided and reporting her drug use to authorities. He would routinely evict her abruptly, even locking her out of her room at night without warning.
The situation escalated to the point where Tiwari demanded sexual acts from the victim to maintain her place at the motel. Refusal resulted in eviction, leaving her homeless, as per the statement.
“Human trafficking can occur anywhere since traffickers are adept at identifying someone's vulnerabilities and often fraudulently extend hope to someone looking for an opportunity to improve their dire circumstances."Kristen Clarke, Assistant Attorney General of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division
“Tiwari used his position of power to ruthlessly abuse a victim he knew had already suffered immeasurably,” said US Attorney Ryan K Buchanan for the Northern District of Georgia.
“The level of this defendant's callousness is shocking. But we are thankful that our community is now safer, and other potential victims spared... Our office also intends for Tiwari's prosecution and sentence to provide a stark warning to other traffickers,” he added