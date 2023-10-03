Indian Mining Tycoon Harpal Randhawa, Son, Killed in Plane Crash in Zimbabwe

Indian billionaire Harpal Randhawa and his son, along with four others, have been killed after their private plane crashed in southwestern Zimbabwe on 29 September, PTI reported.
According to media reports said the plane suffered a technical fault, possibly leading to a mid-air explosion, before plunging into Peter Farm in the Zvamahande region.
The plane was a Cessna 206 aircraft owned by RioZim. It was travelling from Harare to the Murowa diamond mine when the accident occurred. All passengers and crew onboard were reported dead in the accident.
According to The Herald, a state-owned daily, the police said the victims included two Zimbabweans and four foreigners.
The names of the other deceased passengers are yet to be released by police.
Who Was Harpal Randhawa?
Harpal Randhawa was the owner of RioZim, a diversified mining company that produced gold and coal and also refined nickel and copper.
According to Randhawa's LinkedIn profile, he was also serving as the Chairman of GEM Holdings, founded by him in July 1993. GEM Holdings, a private equity firm, is now worth $4 billion.
Randhawa completed his education at the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) and the University of London. As per reports, he was planning his next business venture.
The billionaire's son, 22-year-old Amer Kabir Singh Randhawa, is a trained pilot, who also died in the tragic accident.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)