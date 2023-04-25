Singapore To Execute 46-Year-Old Indian-Origin Man Over Cannabis Charge

An Indian-origin man convicted of alleged drug trafficking in Singapore is scheduled to be executed on Wednesday, 26 April, after the country declined requests by anti-death penalty activists to stay the capital punishment.

Tangaraju Suppiah, 46, was sentenced to death in October last year for allegedly trying to traffic over 1 kg of cannabis into Singapore.

He was first detained in 2014 on drug consumption charges and failure to be present for a drug test, Channel News Asia reported.