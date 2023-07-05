Indian Man From Kerala Faces Life Sentence for Murdering Wife, 2 Children in UK

52-year-old Saju Chelavalel from Kerala has been sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 40 years behind bars by a UK court after pleading guilty to the murder of his wife from Kerala and their two children.

Chelavalel appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Monday, 3 July. He had previously admitted to killing his wife, Anju Asok, 35, and children Jeeva Saju, 6 and Janvi Saju, 4.

During the sentencing hearing, Justice Edward Pepperall made mention of an audio recording captured at the time of Anju's demise, which was subsequently played to the court.

Emergency services arrived at the Chelvalel family's home in Kettering, Northampton, after a neighbour called them on 15 December 2022.