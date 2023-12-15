Indian Chef Garima Arora Makes History with Second Michelin Star

"We were invited to the press conference yesterday morning, so we knew that we would be retaining one star. But honestly, we weren’t expecting to get the second star. We went to the event at Capella Bangkok like we do every year, and once they had announced all the one stars, everybody put two-and-two together. Even before our name was announced, congratulations messages started pouring in and the team was sending videos of them jumping in excitement. It was a big surprise and great validation for all the hard work we’ve put in the past year. Chefs always say it’s a team win and I think this is the perfect example. I just had a baby boy, was away on maternity leave and in and out of the restaurant, but the team helmed the kitchen and made sure things were the way they were supposed to be. All credit goes to them.”

Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna took to Instagram to celebrate Arora’s significant achievement. He posted a short video clip of himself posing with Chef Garima. In the caption, he wrote, "Today might be "one of the most historic days for Indian Cuisine on a global platform". The Garima Arora was awarded 2 Michelin Stars by @michelinguide @michelininspectors making her the first female Chef from our country for this honour. Congrats to the brilliant team of @restaurant_gaa for making INDIA so proud. Proudest brother. V."