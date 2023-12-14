Indian-American Medical Student Rijul Maini Crowned Miss India USA 2023

This year, the Miss India USA pageant was crowned to Rijul Maini, a medical student from Michigan held in New Jersey.
The 24-year-old Indian-American aspires to be a surgeon and hopes to serve as a role model to women everywhere, a press release said.
Meanwhile, Greeshma Bhat of Virginia was declared first runner-up and Ishita Pai Raikar of North Carolina was the second runner-up.
The contest was started by New York-based Indian-Americans Dharmatma and Neelam Saran under the banner of Worldwide Pageants. This year marks the 41th anniversary of the pageant which is the longest-running Indian pageant outside of India as reported by PTI.
During the event, Sneha Nambiar from Massachusetts was declared as Mrs India USA and Saloni Rammohan from Pennsylvania won the title of Miss Teen India USA.
Maini took to Instagram and to share the good news and thanked her mother who worked on her outfits. "And to my loving amazingly talented momma, who curated the most beautiful outfits for me to walk the stage. Love you so much, I am so blessed to have you!! @soniamainii Thank you to @gauridesigns for executing such stunning pieces!! I am especially grateful for the family of amazing, strong, confident women I gained throughout this process. Your light shines so bright, never dim it for anyone. Thank you to @ifc_worldwidepageants for an incredible opportunity!! Can't wait to see what the future holds," she added.
She even gave a shoutout to her family and friends of supporting her.
"I am so humbled and grateful to say that I am the new MISS INDIA USA 2023! This could not have been possible without the support of my loving parents and family, Michigan pageant directors @chrysaliscouturemi @msindiamichigan @utsavplanners, and ride or die friends that stuck with me every step of the way. They say it takes a village and that couldn't be more true!!"
