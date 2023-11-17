'Go Home': Indian-Origin Restaurateur Faces Alleged Racist Attack in Australia

According to reports, the first incident involved dog excrement being smeared on the door handles of his car, for four or five days in a row, outside his home.

Then, he found racist graffiti in his driveway, telling him "Go home, Indian". He reported the matter to the police, but, without video evidence, little could be done to track down who was behind it.

It's been 15 years, Singh has been in Australia, of which 10 has been in Tasmania.