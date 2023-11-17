'Go Home': Indian-Origin Restaurateur Faces Alleged Racist Attack in Australia

"It's mentally very stressful when it comes to your house, and particularly (being targeted) with your name on it... It's too much mental stress. Something has to be done," Jarnail Singh told ABC News.
A Sikh restaurateur living in Australia has alleged that he has been racially targeted several times in recent months, telling him to "go home" and smearing his car with dog excrement.
Jarnail Singh, who runs a restaurant in Hobart, Tasmania, said he has been continuously targeted for over the last two or three months, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported.
The Incidents
According to reports, the first incident involved dog excrement being smeared on the door handles of his car, for four or five days in a row, outside his home.
Then, he found racist graffiti in his driveway, telling him "Go home, Indian". He reported the matter to the police, but, without video evidence, little could be done to track down who was behind it.
It's been 15 years, Singh has been in Australia, of which 10 has been in Tasmania.
"Never, ever has this happened to me before, and it's been continuous (over) the last two, three months," Singh was quoted as saying.
Statement by The Police
In a statement, Tasmania Police Commander Jason Elmer said the incidents had been reported to police and were being investigated.
He said current legislation allowed for courts to "consider that a motivation of racial hatred or prejudice can be an aggravating factor in sentencing".
Commander Elmer said there was "no excuse for any form of verbal or physical harassment" in the community, and that people were encouraged to contact police immediately if they believe they have been the victim of a prejudice-related incident.
