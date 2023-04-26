Indian-Origin Billionaire Pledges Rs 250 Cr To Build UK’s 1st Jagannath Temple

Biswanth Patnaik, an Indian-origin billionaire, has donated ₹250 crores to construct the UK’s first Jagannath temple.
Shree Jagannatha Society’s Chairperson Dr Sahdev Swain announced Patnaik's donation during the UK's first Jagannath Convention held on Akshaya Tritaya.
Who is Biswanth Patnaik?
Hailing from Odisha, businessman Biswanth Patnaik is the chairman and founder of FinNest Group of Companies, which is an early-stage private equity investment firm primarily investing in renewables, electrical autos and hydrogen locomotives, among others.
Before becoming an entrepreneur in 2009, Patnaik was a successful banker and worked with BNP Venture Capital Ltd for close to six years.
He has also invested in different sectors, including healthcare, retail, renewable energy and fintech, along with being a trader in gold refinery and bullion in Dubai.
He graduated from India’s Utkal University in 1999 with a BA in economics and then a Masters degree in Business Administration. He also studied real estate and finance at The London School of Economics and Political Science from 2021-2022, followed by entrepreneurial studies at the Indian Institute of Management in Kozhikode.
The entrepreneur has also supported numerous charities in India and through UNESCO. He contributed towards the education of 500 underprivileged young girls in the country.
When And Where Will The Jagannath Temple Be Built?
Around ₹70 crores from Patnaik’s donation was put towards acquiring around 15 acres of land outside of London.
Plans for building the temple are already underway, with a pre-planning application sent to the local council.
It is estimated that the first phase of the construction will be completed towards the end of 2024.
