As Pak Election Looms, The Military Maintains its Grip on The Country’s Politics

In the lead-up to upcoming general elections in Pakistan, the country’s Human Rights Commission has voiced significant concerns about “pre-poll rigging” and the “blatant manipulation” of the electoral process.

The Feb. 8 elections are apparently unlikely to be conducted in a fair and free manner.

Pakistan has a history of electoral engineering, with the military often playing a pivotal role as a “kingmaker.” This consistent military interference in Pakistani politics explains current fears about the integrity of the democratic process in the upcoming elections and beyond.