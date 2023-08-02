ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019South asians  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019After NYPD Restricts Sikh Troopers from Growing Beards, SGPC Seeks MEA Help

After NYPD Restricts Sikh Troopers from Growing Beards, SGPC Seeks MEA Help

The SGPC has sought intervention over a policy which claims that Sikh policemen growing a beard is a safety issue.

The Quint
Published
South Asians
2 min read
After NYPD Restricts Sikh Troopers from Growing Beards, SGPC Seeks MEA Help
i

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami lodged his objection to a New York Police Department (NYPD) policy to stop Sikh policemen from growing their beard and wrote a letter to Indian Ambassador to the United States (US) Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

Dhami has sought intervention from External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and said that the policy, which claims that Sikh policemen growing a beard is a safety issue, was not rational.

In the letter, which was posted to Twitter, the SGPC president said:

“Stopping Sikh policemen from growing beards on the basis that it posed a safety issue regarding the use of gas masks is wrong. Even if a Sikh trooper has a fully grown beard, the gas mask can easily be worn by tying the unshorn beard while serving on such a duty. An example of this is the Sikh soldiers serving in the Indian Army, one of the world’s top military forces."
Also Read

Indian-Origin Sikh Becomes First Turban-Wearing Lord Mayor of UK City Coventry

Indian-Origin Sikh Becomes First Turban-Wearing Lord Mayor of UK City Coventry
ADVERTISEMENT

The SGPC says that if Sikhs serving in the Indian Army could keep their beards while joining one of the top military forces, the NYPD could follow suit.

“Even if a Sikh trooper has a fully grown beard, the gas mask can easily be worn by tying the unshorn beard while serving on such a duty. An example of this is the Sikh soldiers serving in the Indian Army, one of the world's top military forces,” said Dhami.

Moreover, he said that "initiated" Sikhs do not cut their hair, which remain unshorn for their whole life and signifies their commitments towards Sikhism and its Gurus, and added that the NYPD's "discriminatory policy" is forcing Sikhs "away from their religion by the NYPD, thus also limiting employment opportunities for the initiated Sikh community in a democratic country like the US."

Last week, reports emerged regarding State Trooper Charanjot Tiwana, stationed in Jamestown, New York, who faced a concerning situation.

It was revealed that Trooper Tiwana had indeed submitted a religious accommodation request, as confirmed by the NY State Police. However, the department's spokesperson, Deanna Cohen, declined to comment on the specific outcome of the request, including when or why it was declined.

Also Read

We Asked Sikh Men in Britain What Turban Means to Them: Here’s What They Said

We Asked Sikh Men in Britain What Turban Means to Them: Here’s What They Said
ADVERTISEMENT

In response to the situation, the department emphasised its commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion within its ranks.

"We value diversity, equity and inclusion among our ranks. As with every request for religious or medical accommodation for any NYSP employee, we engage in the reasonable accommodation process."

This incident comes in the wake of another recent development, where a US court directed the Marines to allow Sikh recruits to maintain their beards and turbans for religious reasons.

Such instances highlight the ongoing struggle for religious freedom and accommodation within various professional settings.

Also Read

Chinese Ministry Deletes ‘Turban’, ‘Brownface’ Controversial Ad After Criticism

Chinese Ministry Deletes ‘Turban’, ‘Brownface’ Controversial Ad After Criticism

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from south-asians

Topics:  New York   sikhs   NYPD 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×