19-Year-Old Indian American Shyalan Shah Missing From Home in US’ New Jersey

Shay’s father Rich Shah said, “Unfortunately, we do not know where Shay is heading at this time. We are still concerned about Shay’s well-being and appreciate any ongoing support in finding him. Our family is blessed with the overwhelming support, and we know Shay will be found safely.”



The Indian American community has mobilised on social media after learning about the missing teenager. Flyers with Shay's pictures and relevant details have been shared across various states, from Michigan to California.

Community members have been actively circulating his information on WhatsApp groups and local expat communities.