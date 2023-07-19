19-Year-Old Indian American Shyalan Shah Missing From Home in US’ New Jersey

An Indian American teenager named Shyalan "Shay" Shah has been reported missing from his Edison, New Jersey home.
The Edison Police Department issued a nixle alert stating that Shay, a 19-year-old Indian male, is approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen in the vicinity of Linda Lane & Westgate Drive in Edison and left the area on foot.
Shay's parents, Rich and Kalpana Shah, have circulated an appeal on social media, expressing their concern and seeking help from both authorities and the community.
The family previously lived in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, and currently resides in Edison. The missing teen's whereabouts remain unknown, and the family has been unable to contact him since early morning.
According to Rich Shah's latest update on social media, they are closely collaborating with the New Jersey police in their efforts to locate Shay. They have also contacted the New Jersey Transit police, who will provide assistance in tracking Shay's movements. The family is appreciative of their support and remains hopeful for Shay's safe return.
Shay has been missing since the early morning of Saturday,15 July. The family has received confirmation that he was last seen at Newark Penn Station around 11 am on the same day.
Shay’s father Rich Shah said, “Unfortunately, we do not know where Shay is heading at this time. We are still concerned about Shay’s well-being and appreciate any ongoing support in finding him. Our family is blessed with the overwhelming support, and we know Shay will be found safely.”
The Indian American community has mobilised on social media after learning about the missing teenager. Flyers with Shay's pictures and relevant details have been shared across various states, from Michigan to California.
Community members have been actively circulating his information on WhatsApp groups and local expat communities.
The news of the missing teenager has garnered significant attention on social media platforms, with individuals sharing his father's plea for any information related to Shay.
Rich Shah, Shaylan's father, is the founder of a nonprofit organisation called VRX Foundation. The family recently relocated from Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, to New Jersey.
The Edison Police Department has issued a notice requesting public assistance in locating Shay and provides contact information for reporting any relevant information
