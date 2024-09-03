Is There A Way to Fix the Gap?

In the United States, which performs the most number of living organ transplant surgeries, women constitute 62 percent of kidney donors and 53 percent of liver donors.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), India is only behind the US in performing and emerging as a hub for such transplants.

While improving Indian women's current employment rate of 23.97 percent is a long-term solution, which will impact other factors centring patriarchy, the more practical solution would be to encourage cadaveric donors, say experts.

India’s organ donation rate stands at 0.52 per million population.

In Spain, the rate is 34 per million population, the highest in the world. This is approximately 67 times the rate in India.

Every 10 minutes, at least one more person is added to the waitlist of people who need an organ donation. Over 3 lakh people are already on the waitlist. At least 20 people die each day while on that waitlist.

But what happens when it is the woman who needs the kidney?

They are not really prioritised by their families, say experts. Out of the total 36,640 patients who underwent (any) organ transplants between 1995 and 2021, 29,695 were men, NOTTO data showed.

So, if there are no living organ donors – or as in case of India, no mothers, wives or daughters to make the 'sacrifice' – the chances of dying while waiting for an organ are almost inevitable.