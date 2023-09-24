How to Identify & Beat Online Job Scams

The Quint Spoke to Rituparna Ghosh, a clinical psychologist with Apollo Hospitals, to understand why people respond to such 'too good to be true job' opportunities.

"So what happens especially with young children and youth who are looking for jobs, is they have this intense urge to earn money in a short period of time and they get very impulsive. The online job scammers come up with a very lucrative offer and the way they put it forth, people get swayed away and fall into that trap."

Ghosh further mentioned that the scammers exploit these emotions by advertising these jobs in a manner where people feel that they can fulfill their dreams without putting in much effort.

Arman Khan, a victim of online job scam, narrated their experience and told The Quint that he was defrauded of around Rs 24,000. He was approached on Telegram and asked to invest Rs 1,000 in the beginning. However, when Khan was again asked to add Rs 2,000 he declined. The scammers did not give up.

Khan said that the scammers continued texting him and showed him pictures where one could see people earning profits on their investments. This prompted Khan to keep investing which eventually let him to be cheated of his money.

Smriti Joshi, Chief Psychologist at Wysa, explained that the scammers create an element of trust by putting false testimonials for social proof. She said, "Creating an illusion that so many people have benefited from their offers and this taps into the human tendency to trust into recommendation by others."

Joshi said that scammers create messages that trigger empathy, compassion, and even share stories of other people's hardships and how the investment helped them to get out of it.

An article published in Science Direct in 2017 said that –

Since scams are often designed to incite an emotional response, people may not base their judgement on "systematic consideration of the various risks and benefits". It added that confirmation bias and hindsight bias also play a role in people falling for online scams.

The article further said that "the impact of emotions on responding to online scams has largely been neglected, despite the fact that current emotional states may lead individuals to make decisions that are seemingly irrational to an outsider."