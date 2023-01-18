'The Many Hurdles I Crossed To Make It to College'

Pratibha is perpetually tackling more than one task simultaneously. When she comes home from work at 6 pm, she first ties Shreya’s hair into a plait and gets her ready for physiotherapy.

She asks Shreya how her day was while making tea at the same time. She helps Shreya to the washroom and takes care of household chores, all at once. Whenever Shreya faced issues at school, she would request a day off from work.

When they were still uncertain about college, Pratibha said, "I do the best that I can for my daughter. People question why I won’t send her to college, but it is not that easy."

"If I opt for early retirement now, I will lose out on retirement benefits, which will be helpful in the long run. I am still trying my best and hopefully something will work out.”

Two weeks before this interaction, Shreya said, “I know that I will go to college. That is because whenever my mother sets her mind to something, she does it.”

Pratibha, whose family is originally from Gujarat, married her husband when she was 36. Shreya was a premature baby. In a few months, doctors told Pratibha and her husband that Shreya had cerebral palsy.

Pratibha said that their marriage was not a happy one and that she was afraid for Shreya. Therefore, she left her husband and started her life afresh when Shreya was a year old.

Shreya has no memory of her father, who is no more.

But what she does know is that her mother has done the best that she could, given the circumstances. The gratitude is reflected when Shreya recites a poem that she wrote about her mother in school:

She told me how to live,

She told me how to express.

My mother has a heart of gold,

She taught me how to be bold.

Pratibha's determination helped Shreya through her school years.

When Shreya was struggling with Mathematics in Class 9, Pratibha wrote a letter to Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia asking him to permit the school to exempt her from giving Math exams.

Pratibha received a positive response from Sisodia's office, and Shreya was given an option to leave the subject.

Shreya recalled, “My mother would help me with school projects as I could not make them alone. Then, for the viva, I would learn the project content and they would ask me questions based on that."

Pratibha’s friend Shashi Aggarwal is among those who have been there to help, whenever the mother-daughter duo needed it. Speaking about Pratibha, Shashi remarks, “We were neighbours at one point, and we kept in touch ever since. I have seen her overcome a lot of difficulties over the years. She has put so much effort into ensuring that Shreya’s studies are not hampered by circumstances. Pratibha has a lot of willpower.”