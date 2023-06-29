1) His Disclosure Statements

Since eyewitness accounts or direct evidence was lacking, Nishad's alleged disclosure statements to the police, which later reportedly helped them retrieve the alleged incriminating evidence, became his main link to the crime.

These statements were recorded in Marathi. But, as pointed out by the Project 39A team that worked on his case, Prakash Nishad, a migrant labourer from Uttar Pradesh, only speaks Hindi.

Moreover, after recording the statements, the investigating officer did not explain the contents of it to him even though it was written in a language that was alien to him, the court order noted.

2) The Search At His Alleged House

On 13 June 2010, when the police conducted their first search – which lasted for two hours – at what they said was Nishad’s house, they found some household articles. What they did not find then, however, were the clothes that became implicating evidence in the case.

But after Nishad’s statements were recorded post his arrest, they went again on 16 June and retrieved the clothes.

Further, the court pointed out that the house in question was just a small room measuring 8.5 feet x 6.5 feet, so how did the officers not find the articles during the first search?

"The police party in the absence of the appellant (Prakash Nishad) had microscopically scanned the said room, and yet could not find any material," the court said.

3) The Alleged House

First, Prakash Nishad’s statement did not mention the exact location of the house, the judgment said.

Second, when different witnesses were cross-examined, they came up with different locations of the house.

According to the prosecution, when the officers did go there, they found out that there were two other people living there.

The court expressed shock that none of these people had been examined during the investigation.

4) The Victim’s Clothes

The prosecution’s claims regardings the girl’s underclothing, including that it had Nishad’s semen on it, were marred with contradictions too.

While one witness said the underclothing was seized on 13 June, the other said they found it on 16 June. Additionally, while one said it was on the roof of the house, the other said that the girl was wearing it when her body was found.

5) The DNA Reports

There were several inconsistencies with the DNA reports too.

His lawyers argued that the integrity of the vaginal slide and the DNA results was highly suspect because the vaginal fluid swab collected during postmortem did not yield any male DNA.

Moreover, the girl’s DNA was not found on the samples collected from Nishad.

The court also took note of the “unexplained delay” in sending the DNA samples for investigation since it may have led to contamination.

“There is nothing on record to establish as to who took such samples, on what date, on how many occasions, and why were they not sent all at once, we notice that none of the police officials have testified to the formalities of keeping the samples safe and secure being complied with (sic),” the court further added.