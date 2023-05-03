Chapter Two

The Discovery

Niranaram was applying for a graduation course in prison for which he had asked his family in Rajasthan to send over some documents. While going over those documents in 2005, he found out that he was a juvenile at the time of the offence.

“The most astounding thing about his story is that he himself discovered that the law could allow him to get out while he was pursuing his education in prison. No one went and told him he was eligible to get out,” said Shreya Rastogi of Project 39A, the National Law University (Delhi) initiative that aided his release.

How did Niranaram react when he found out he had been wrongly imprisoned?

“I am not angry. What is the point? I won’t get back the time I lost, so I have let it go. I am the kind of person who knows that that which is gone won’t come back. I believe in being happy with what you have and making better use of the future.”

During the same year, the Supreme Court (in Pratap Singh vs State Of Jharkhand) had clarified that for a juvenility claim to be raised, the age of the accused at the time of the alleged offence had to be considered.

Niranaram read about this in the newspapers and realised that this applied to him too.

While the police had written down the wrong age at the time of his arrest, how the wrong name found its way to his files is not entirely clear.

“What often happens in Maharashtra is that names are shortened. So if someone’s name is Tukaram, people start calling them Tuka. On top of that my name is a little complex — so from Niranaram I became Narayan,” he said.

“People started calling me Narayan and I did not realise back then that this would alter the course of my life so significantly,” he added.

In fact, the inquiry report by the trial court judge that led to his release said this too.

However, since neither the Supreme Court nor his lawyers had access to the initial case files, absolute clarity on how his name and age got wrongly noted is lacking.