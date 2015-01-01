I celebrate festivals of religions other than mine

I need not believe in any religion to be secular

I only make friends with those who follow my religion

I think all Indians have the right to practice their religion

I feel India should recognise one religion as the state religion

I would not refuse service from a food vendor because he doesn't follow my religion

In my view, interfaith marriages bridge the religious divide in our society

I feel religious and cultural symbols like hijab, kada and bindi should be banned in schools/colleges

I don't consider the religion of the neta when I vote

I believe the government should intervene if one religious group targets another

I have no problem in renting out a room in my house to people from other religions

I feel institutions like madarsas, convent schools and gurukuls should be banned

I agree that companies shouldn't discriminate on religious basis when hiring for jobs

I think we should remove eggs from mid-day meals in case of religious opposition