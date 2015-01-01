Select all the statements
that apply to you

HOW SECULAR
ARE YOU?

Can you really be proud of India without
being proud of its secular fabric?

Take our quiz and find out
your secular score.

Play Now
  • I celebrate festivals of religions other than mine
  • I need not believe in any religion to be secular
  • I only make friends with those who follow my religion
  • I think all Indians have the right to practice their religion
  • I feel India should recognise one religion as the state religion
  • I would not refuse service from a food vendor because he doesn't follow my religion
  • In my view, interfaith marriages bridge the religious divide in our society
  • I feel religious and cultural symbols like hijab, kada and bindi should be banned in schools/colleges
  • I don't consider the religion of the neta when I vote
  • I believe the government should intervene if one religious group targets another
  • I have no problem in renting out a room in my house to people from other religions
  • I feel institutions like madarsas, convent schools and gurukuls should be banned
  • I agree that companies shouldn't discriminate on religious basis when hiring for jobs
  • I think we should remove eggs from mid-day meals in case of religious opposition
  • I believe India shouldn't have religion-based political parties
Credits
Zijah Sherwani

Zijah Sherwani

Producer
Kamran Akhter

Kamran Akhter

UI/UX Designer
Aman Verma

Aman Verma

UI/UX Designer
Aroop Mishra

Aroop Mishra

Graphic Designer
Achintya De

Achintya De

Interactive Developer
Meghnad Bose

Meghnad Bose

Creative Director
Rohit Khanna

Rohit Khanna

Senior Editor
Ritu Kapur

Ritu Kapur

Executive Producer