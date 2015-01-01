-
I celebrate festivals of religions other than mine
-
I need not believe in any religion to be secular
-
I only make friends with those who follow my religion
-
I think all Indians have the right to practice their religion
-
I feel India should recognise one religion as the state religion
-
I would not refuse service from a food vendor because he doesn't follow my religion
-
In my view, interfaith marriages bridge the religious divide in our society
-
I feel religious and cultural symbols like hijab, kada and bindi should be banned in schools/colleges
-
I don't consider the religion of the neta when I vote
-
I believe the government should intervene if one religious group targets another
-
I have no problem in renting out a room in my house to people from other religions
-
I feel institutions like madarsas, convent schools and gurukuls should be banned
-
I agree that companies shouldn't discriminate on religious basis when hiring for jobs
-
I think we should remove eggs from mid-day meals in case of religious opposition
-
I believe India shouldn't have religion-based political parties