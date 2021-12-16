'It's as if We Don't Exist': What Punjab's Urban Poor Say About the Elections

With such a high concentration in urban areas, slum dwellers should ideally be a key target group for every political party. But not many seem to be offering anything specific for this section.

"They feel they can woo us with sops at the last moment. But this time we have made up our mind to consolidate our votes and go with whichever party offers us registry (for homes)," says Meenu at Amritsar's Bangla Basti.

Bikki says that the Congress has been strong in their area since many of their homes were given by Indira Gandhi.

"The Congress is strong in our area. This time many are also talking about the Aam Aadmi Party [AAP]. The contest may be between these two. But we are determined to consolidate our votes and get a better deal," Bikki said.

Manoj in Jalandhar too says that AAP is gaining ground in their area but they don't know who the candidate is. Bikki and Meenu too don't know the AAP candidate in their area but they are familiar with the local Congress MLA Inderbir Singh Bolaria.