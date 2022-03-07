Punjab Exit Poll Results: 4 Reasons Why AAP Is Predicted To Decimate Congress

AAP seems to have gained heavily from a wave of anti-incumbency against the Congress but also the Shiromani Akali Dal — traditionally the key players in the state's politics.

The party successfully set the poll agenda as issues of rising unemployment, dilapidated healthcare infrastructure during the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation, education, and other civic issues resonated with voters on ground. This presented the incumbent Congress party with the challenge to compete with Kejriwal's famed 'Delhi model of governance'.