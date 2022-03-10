Punjab Elections: Charanjit Singh Channi Loses in Both Chamkaur Sahib & Bhadaur

As counting for the Punjab Assembly elections remains underway, incumbent Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has lost both the seats he stood for.

In the Chamkaur Sahib seat, the Congress' CM candidate lost to the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) candidate Dr Charanjit Singh by nearly 8,000 votes. He has secured 62,306 votes according to the Election Commission, with 42.22 percent of the vote, as against his AAP rival's 70,248 votes.

Channi had contested from the Chamkaur Sahib constituency in the last elections as well. He was the only Congress candidate to fight from two seats this time.

Apart from Chamkaur Sahib, in the 2022 polls, Channi also contested from Bhadaur in Barnala district, where he was up against AAP's Labh Singh Ugoke and the Shiromani Akali Dal’s Satnam Singh Rahi.

His loss to Ugoke is by an even more significant margin, at over 37,000 votes. The AAP candidate secured 63,967 votes according to the EC, while Channi could only manage 26,409.