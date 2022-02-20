Punjab Election 2022 Live: Voting for 117 Seats To Begin at 8 AM
Catch all live updates of the Punjab Assembly elections here.
Voting will begin for the Punjab Assembly elections at 8 am on Sunday, 20 February, covering 23 districts and 117 constituencies.
The polling on Sunday comes on the heels of cases being registered against Aam Aadmi Party's Arvind Kejriwal, Akali Dal's Sukhbir Badal, and Congress' Charanjit Channi for violation of the Model Code of Conduct.
While Kejriwal was charged for "derogatory remarks" made against leaders of other parties in a video, Channi was charged for visiting a temple in Manasa and then carrying out a door-to-door campaign in the area.
The 23 districts going to the polls include Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Tarn Taran, Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Hoshiarpur, Nawan Shehar, Ludhiana, Roop Nagar, Fatehgarh Sahib, Patiala, Sangrur, Barnala, SAS Nagar (Mohali), Bathinda, Mansa, Muktsar, Ferozepur, Fazilka, Faridkot, Moga, and Malerkotla
Voting is scheduled till 6 pm
In the 2017 polls, the Congress had won a clear majority in the state Assembly by winning 77 seats under the leadership of Captain Amarinder Singh
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had emerged as the second-largest party with 20 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had secured only three seats
'It is God's Will Now, We Have Made All Efforts': CM Channi
Chief Minister and Congress' CM face for the ongoing polls Charanjit Singh Channi offered prayers at Gurudwara Sri Katalgarh Sahib in Kharar and said, "It's leadership of the party. It'll now be the will of the almighty and people, we've made all efforts."
Voting To Begin Shortly
Voting for Punjab Assembly elections will begin at 8 am on Sunday.
Key Candidates in the Fray
Congress Punjab unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu is contesting from Amritsar East.
Punjab chief minister Charanjit Channi is contesting from Bhadaur in Barnala district, in addition to his current seat of Chamkaur Sahib in Rupnagar district.
Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) chief ministerial candidate, Bhagwant Mann, is contesting from Dhuri in Sangrur district.
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal is contesting from his traditional Jalalabad seat. He won the seat in 2017, and later resigned in 2019 after being elected to the Lok Sabha.
Former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh is also contesting from his traditional seat of Patiala. Singh won the seat in 2012, and 2017.
