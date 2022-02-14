Punjab CM Channi Says Chopper Not Allowed to Fly Due to PM Modi's Visit
Channi was scheduled to go to Hoshiarpur to attend Rahul Gandhi's rally. State elections take place on 20 February.
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi claimed on Monday, 14 February, that his helicopter had been refused permission to fly to Hoshiarpur due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state.
"I was in Una at 11 am but suddenly the permission to fly to Hoshiarpur was denied due to PM Modi's movement. It was declared a no-fly zone. I was not able to attend Rahul Gandhi's rally in Hoshiarpur. I had permission to land," Channi said, as quoted by news agency ANI.
Congress leader Sunil Jakhar, in response to the Chief Minister's claims, said, "CM Channi was scheduled to come here but it's shameful that this government cancelled permission for Charanjit Singh Channi to come to Hoshiarpur. If the Election Commission doesn't take cognisance of this, I'll understand that these polls are a farce", as quoted by ANI.
Prime Minister Modi is addressing an election rally in Jalandhar on Monday.
It is his first rally in state since the controversy that occurred in January earlier this year regarding his security.
The prime minister and the BJP had claimed that there had been a breach in the PM's security when his convoy was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes.
The BJP had targeted Chief Minister Channi in their accusations.
The assembly election in Punjab will be held on 20 February.
Vote counting will take place on 10 March.
The ruling party, the Congress, will seek to hold on to power, and will face the Shiromani Akali Dal, the Aam Aadmi Party, and the BJP-Punjab Lok Congress alliance.
(With inputs from ANI)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.