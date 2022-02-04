Punjab Polls: Those on Top Want a Weak CM, Says Sidhu; Aide Adds He Meant Centre

Ahead of the Congress’ announcement on the party’s chief ministerial candidate for Punjab Assembly polls, its state unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu said in Amritsar on Friday, 4 February, that “those at the top” want a weak chief minister who can dance to their tunes.

Soon after his speech, his aide, however, according to NDTV, clarified that he referred to the central government in his statements and not the Congress leadership.

Sidhu, one of the top contenders for Congress’ CM face, said in Punjabi,