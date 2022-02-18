Channi’s Wealth Down by Rs 5 Crore, Amarinder Singh’s Up by Rs 20 Crore: Report
The net worth of Sukhbir Singh Badal of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has increased by Rs 100 crore in 5 years.
Days before the Assembly polls in Punjab, the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) has released a report on assets of MLAs who are recontesting the election, which shows that Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's wealth has decreased by over Rs 5 crore while that of his predecessor Amarinder Singh has gone up by Rs 20 crore since 2017.
Further, the net worth of Sukhbir Singh Badal of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), as per the report, has increased by Rs 100 crore since the last assembly election.
While Channi had declared assets worth Rs 14.51 crore in 2017, it has gone down to Rs 9.45 crore this year, according to the ADR report.
Similarly, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu’s wealth has dropped by Rs 1.25 crore - from Rs 45.90 crore in 2017 to Rs 44.65 crore this year.
The ADR report, titled “Analysis of Assets Comparison of Re-Contesting MLAs in the Punjab Assembly Election 2022," is based on the analysis done by ADR and Punjab Election Watch of the affidavits of 101 MLAs who are contesting the assembly elections again.
Meanwhile, the average assets of these 101 re-contesting MLAs has gone up 21 percent, from Rs 13.34 crore to Rs 16.10 crore.
The MLAs with the highest asset increase have Sukhbir Singh Badal of SAD at the top, followed by Manpreet Singh Badal of the Congress, Aman Arora of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Amarinder Singh, and independent MLA Angad Singh.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.