Punjab Polls: AAP's CM Face Will Be Announced Tomorrow, Says Kejriwal
The state of Punjab is slated to go to the polls on 14 February.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal, on Monday, 17 January, said that the party's chief ministerial candidate would be announced at 12 pm on Tuesday, 18 January.
The party, on Sunday, had said that over 15 lakh people had up until then responded to its survey asking the public to choose AAP's CM face in the upcoming Assembly polls in the state.
Stating that "for the first time in India's history, the people will decide who their Chief Minister (CM) candidate should be," Arvind Kejriwal had, on 13 January, asked the people of the state to choose the party's CM face.
Announcing a phone number, Kejriwal urged the people of Punjab to WhatsApp, SMS, or call them any time until 5 pm on 17 January to state who they wanted as AAP's CM candidate.
"Based on all the responses received, the Aam Aadmi Party will decide who the Punjab CM candidate will be," Kejriwal said.
(With inputs from ANI.)
