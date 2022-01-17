Punjab Polls: AAP's CM Face Will Be Announced Tomorrow, Says Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal, on Monday, 17 January, said that the party's chief ministerial candidate would be announced at 12 pm on Tuesday, 18 January.

The party, on Sunday, had said that over 15 lakh people had up until then responded to its survey asking the public to choose AAP's CM face in the upcoming Assembly polls in the state.

Stating that "for the first time in India's history, the people will decide who their Chief Minister (CM) candidate should be," Arvind Kejriwal had, on 13 January, asked the people of the state to choose the party's CM face.