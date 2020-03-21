US Vice-Prez Mike Pence’s Staffer Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Neither President Donald Trump nor Vice President Pence had close contact with the individual, she said.

"Further contact tracing is being conducted in accordance with CDC guidelines," Miller said.

This is the first case of a White House staffer being tested positive for the deadly virus. Last week, Trump had tested for the coronavirus but the result was negative.

The White House has instituted strict provisions for the entry of individuals within its premises. Members of the presidential physicians' team and secret service take the temperature of every individual who enters the premises.

The seating arrangements in the White House briefing room have been rearranged to maintain social distancing.

(Published in arrangement with PTI)