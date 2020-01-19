When Parl Makes Bad Laws, Judges Do What Lawmakers Should: Ansari

The former Rajya Sabha chairman said that Parliament, which earlier used to meet for 10 days, is now sitting for 60 days per annum, while in other countries legislatures meet for 120 to 150 days.

Ansari also said that for any law or rule to be framed, ample time is needed for discussion but parliament and assembly sessions have today become more of a "ritual" where "you meet, say a few things, stay a few days together and go.”

The former vice president, who was speaking at the event 'Sansad 2020', stressed that consent of people and expression of wishes of people are essential in a democracy.

He also said the consultation process has to be "fair and open" in a democratic system.