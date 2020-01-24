Sessions Judge Hearing Nirbhaya Case Transferred
The sessions judge who recently issued death warrants against the four death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case has been transferred.
Before his transfer, Arora was hearing the Nirbhaya Rape case, besides other cases.
The case is likely to be assigned to new judge soon.
The hanging of all the four convicts was to take place on 1 February at 6 am.
