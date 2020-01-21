Sai Baba Birthplace Row Uncalled For; CM Can’t Be Blamed: Sena

Saibaba "appeared" at Shirdi in Ahmednagar district, but none can tell whether he actually was born there. When Saibaba first showed up in Shirdi, nobody knew what his name was and from where had come, the Marathi daily said.

"From where Baba came to Shirdi, whether he came from Pathri, there is a mention about this in Parbhani's government gazette that 'according to some, it (Pathri) could be the birthplace of Shirdi's saint Saibaba'," it said.

"The chief minister has not written or published the gazette. Hence, he should not be blamed for the controversy," the Shiv Sena said.

The party further said Shirdi became "rich" because of Saibaba and none can snatch away the richness from the town where the saint breathed his last.