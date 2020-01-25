Rajasthan Passes Resolution Against CAA, Third State to Do So
Rajasthan Assembly on Saturday, 25 January, passed a resolution urging the Centre to repeal the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), amid opposition by the BJP which accused the ruling Congress of pursuing appeasement politics.
The Rajasthan Assembly passed by voice vote the resolution which also asked the Centre to withdraw the new fields of information that have been sought for updation in National Population Register (NPR), 2020.
"It is evident that the CAA violates the provisions of the Constitution. Therefore, the House resolves to urge upon the government of India to repeal the CAA to avoid any discrimination on the basis of religion in granting citizenship and to ensure equality before the law for all religious groups of India," Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal said while moving the resolution in the House.
"Granting citizenship is a matter under the Centre and and in such a situation do we have the right to challenge the CAA.... The Congress should stop doing appeasement and vote bank politics," the BJP leader said.
