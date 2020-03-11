Protests Against CAA a Conspiracy to Sully India’s Image: Thakur

Union minister and BJP leader Anurag Thakur on Monday alleged a conspiracy behind opposition to the new citizenship law, which he said was aimed at "tarnishing" the image of India.

Addressing a programme of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) in the Chhattisgarh capital, the minister accused the Congress of doing politics of vote bank and appeasement.

"Minorities in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh were being tortured and therefore, the Citizenship (Amendment) Act was enacted to grant Indian citizenship to them. Earlier, the Congress had also said that minorities of these countries will be given citizenship of India. But the Congress says something and does something,” he said.