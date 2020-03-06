‘Pak Bar Council Challenges Quashing of Musharraf’s Death Penalty’

The petition filed on behalf of PBC vice chairman Abid Saqi and supported by Supreme Court Bar Association president Syed Qalb-e-Hassan among others has sought the apex court to set aside the LHC judgement, and questioned whether high court enjoys territorial jurisdiction to entertain ex-president's plea, the Dawn reported.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government led by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had filed the treason case against the former army chief in 2013 over the imposition of an extra-constitutional emergency in November 2007.