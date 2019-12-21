‘Another Crisis Emerging’ Says World Bank

A wave of debt in emerging and developing nations has grown faster and larger than in any period of the last five decades and could end with another crisis, the World Bank warned Thursday, 19 December 2019.

And if the wave breaks, it could be more damaging since it would engulf private companies in addition to governments, at a time when economic growth is sluggish, according to a new report that covers four debt surges from 1970-2018. "The size, speed and breadth of the latest debt wave should concern us all," World Bank President David Malpass said in a statement.

"Clearly, it's time for course corrections," he added.