Kejriwal’s Reaction to Jamia-JNU ‘Smacks of Opportunism’: Sibal

Sibal also alleged that the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was not talking much about CAA, NPR and NRC for the fear of losing a section of a vote bank that it "desperately needs".

He asserted that Kejriwal has to answer to the people for his response to CAA, NPR and NRC.

Asked if the Congress can form the government on its own, Sibal said, "I don't think that we should be making such tall claims, but at the same time I think we will be a significant factor in this election... maybe giving us enough seats to be the determining factor in the formation of the government."

On whether the Congress can join hands with the AAP if it turns out to be the "determining factor", he said, "Let us first get the results out in the open. What our strategy is will be known to everybody at that point in time."

Sibal also dismissed suggestions that the Congress' chances in the polls may be hampered by the absence of a popular and credible face, saying the credibility of a face has no relationship to the party's credibility in terms of its functioning on the ground.