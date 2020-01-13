Iraq Warns of ‘Collapse’ If Trump Blocks Oil Cash Kept in Fed Bank

"The PMO got a call threatening that if US troops are kicked out, 'we'- the US- will block your account at the Federal Reserve Bank in New York," one official said.

Parliament's vote to oust the troops was triggered by outrage over a US drone strike on Baghdad two days earlier that killed top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani and his Iraqi right-hand-man, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

The Central Bank of Iraq's account at the Fed was established in 2003 following the US-led invasion that toppled ex-dictator Saddam Hussein.