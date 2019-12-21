Friday Prayers Held at Jamia Masjid in Kashmir After 19 Weeks

Friday prayers were held at the historic Jamia Masjid located in the volatile downtown area of Srinagar for the first time after August 5, when the Centre announced the nullification of Article 370, officials said.

Police, along with some volunteers, had made arrangements to ensure smooth conduct of prayers at the 14th century grand mosque.

Nearly 1,000 people from across the valley offered Namaz at the mosque, the officials said, adding that a tight vigil was maintained to ensure that no untoward incident takes place.

After the prayers, a peaceful protest was taken out against the closure of the mosque for 19 weeks, the officials said.