Federal Bank to Invest Rs 300 Crore in Yes Bank

Federal Bank on Saturday said it has committed to investing Rs 300 crore in beleaguered Yes Bank for subscription of its 30 crore shares.

"The Bank has issued an Equity commitment Letter to invest Rs 300 crore in YES Bank Ltd for subscription of 30 crore equity shares of Yes Bank at a price of Rs 10 per Equity share," a regulatory filing said.

According statement this equity commitment is pursuant to the scheme of reconstruction of Yes Bank proposed by the Reserve Bank of lndia and subject to regulatory approvals and other conditions as set out in the letter.

The Union Cabinet on Friday approved a reconstruction plan proposed by the RBI for bailing out fund-starved Yes Bank.