CRPF Transfers DIG Accused of Throwing Hot Water on Jawan

The purported incident took place early this month at the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) recruit training centre in Bihar's Rajgir district. The jawan, constable Amol Kharat, is reported to have suffered scalding injuries to his face and chest.

Officials said the DIG has been transferred after a preliminary inquiry report into the incident was submitted by an Inspector General-rank officer. A full investigation into the incident was underway.

The contents of the preliminary inquiry report were not immediately known but officials said a recommendation for a detail and full probe was made.

When asked as to why the transfer order extended good wishes to the accused officer, sources said it was a "standard format for issuing transfer and posting orders".