CDS To Focus on Creation of New Air Defence Command

In one of his first decisions, newly appointed Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat has issued directions to prepare a roadmap by 30 June to create an air defence command to enhance security of India's skies.

He also underlined that efforts will be made to cut out infructuous ceremonial activities which are manpower intensive, officials said.

Some of the areas identified for bringing in tri-services synergy include setting up of common "logistics support pools" in stations where two or more services have their presence, they said.