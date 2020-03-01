Bengal Governor Seeks Info on Anti-CAA Funding; ‘Absurd’, Says TMC

Apart from the infamous A R Antulay case, in recent times, the then Karnataka Governor H R Bhardwaj in 2011 had sanctioned the prosecution of Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa by the Karnataka Lokayukta under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, for his involvement in illegal mining of iron ore in the state.

The Bihar governor had granted sanction for prosecution of Lalu Prasad Yadav in the fodder scam case. The sources said it was alleged that no "live" media coverage was allowed of Dhankhar's address to the assembly on the opening day of the budget session on February 7 because of fears that he might raise the "misuse of public funds" in his speech.

The state government was extremely unsure whether Dhankhar would read out the Cabinet-approved address or go ahead with the changes he had suggested, they said. However, maintaining the constitutional practice, the governor stuck to reading the Cabinet-approved address. Dhankhar had suggested a number of changes in the draft budget session speech. However, they were not approved by the Bengal Cabinet.