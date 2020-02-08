17 IP Address-Owners Booked for Uploading Child Porn Clips
A case has been registered against owners of 17 Internet Protocol (IP) addresses from where child pornographic videos were allegedly uploaded on a popular social media platform in Maharashtra's Palghar district between 23 April and 8 May last year, police said on Saturday, 8 February.
"Child pornographic videos were posted on Facebook accounts of 17 IP addresses from the Vasai-Virar belt in Palghar district during 23 April and 8 May 2019. The case under IT Act was registered on the complaint of Facebook," he said.
The Internet Protocol (IP) is the method or protocol by which data is sent from one computer to another on the Internet.
Katkar said all the IP account-holders are found to be in the age group of 20-35 years.
No arrest is made so far and the crime branch is investigating the case, he added.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
(This story was auto-published from a syndicated feed. No part of the story has been edited by The Quint.)