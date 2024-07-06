ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Urdunama Podcast: Free Yourself from the 'Zindaan' of this World

Join us as we examine the various forms of prisons that can trap the human spirit.

Fabeha Syed
In this episode, we delve into the depths of 'zindaan' – the Urdu word for prison. But our exploration goes beyond the literal confines of bars and walls. Join us as we examine the various forms of prisons that can trap the human spirit. From the physical cells of incarceration to the intangible chains of fear, regret, and societal expectations, we discuss how these 'zindaans' impact our lives and shape our experiences.

Listen till the end as Fabeha Syed reads poetry by Aitbar Sajid, Habib Jalib, and others.

0

Topics:  Prison   Podcast   Urdu poetry 

